DC is No. 3 on list of cities with the most mosquitoes

WASHINGTON — In honor of World Mosquito Day, observed on Aug. 20 to commemorate British doctor Sir Ronald Ross’s 1897 discovery linking mosquitoes to malaria, Terminix has released its list of the Top 25 Mosquito Cities.

Washington, D.C., ranks No. 3, behind Dallas and New York City. Baltimore ranks No. 10.

Terminix put its list together by examining data regarding services rendered by Terminix branches across the U.S. between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018.

Texas and Florida each have four cities on the list, followed by California and Tennessee.

Mosquitoes are more than just annoying; they can carry serious diseases.

The World Health Organization has labeled mosquitoes the world’s deadliest animal.

Here is Terminix’s list of the Top 25 Mosquito Cities:

1. Dallas-Fort Worth

2. New York City

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Houston

5. Los Angeles

6. Atlanta

7. Philadelphia

8. Memphis, Tennessee

9 Chicago

10. Baltimore

11. Miami

12. San Antonio

13. Orlando, Florida

14. Nashville, Tennessee

15. Tampa, Florida

16. San Francisco

17. Boston

18. Little Rock, Arkansas

19. Mobile, Alabama

20. Austin, Texas

21. Oklahoma City

22. Detroit

23. Jacksonville, Florida

24. Indianapolis

25. Phoenix

