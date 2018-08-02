Canadian sportswear chain Roots opens Georgetown, Pentagon City stores

Roots describes itself as "inspired by the rugged beauty of Algonquin Provincial Park and Canada's great outdoors." It sells apparel, handcrafted leather goods, footwear and accessories.

Roots will open a 3,550-square-foot “Roots Cabin” store in Georgetown at 3259 M St., NW on Aug 9. (Courtesy Roots)

Roots describes itself as "inspired by the rugged beauty of Algonquin Provincial Park and Canada's great outdoors." It sells apparel, handcrafted leather goods, footwear and accessories.

WASHINGTON — Roots, a 45-year-old Canadian apparel and accessories retailer, is opening its first stores in the Washington area as part of its expansion in the U.S.

Roots will open a 3,550 square-foot “Roots Cabin” store in Georgetown at 3259 M Street, NW on Aug. 9. It will open a 3,200-square-foot store on Aug. 10 at Pentagon City Mall.

Roots describes itself as “inspired by the rugged beauty of Algonquin Provincial Park and Canada’s great outdoors.” It sells apparel, handcrafted leather goods, footwear and accessories.

“We are confident the distinct character of Roots is an excellent fit for the Washington D.C. market,” said Jim Gabel, Roots president and CEO.

“We are committed to offering a unique shopping experience that facilitates a deeper consumer interaction with our products in a visually engaging environment. Through our two new stores and on Roots.com, D.C. consumers will have more opportunities to engage with our brand.”

The Georgetown “Roots Cabin” store is one of just six with its design in North America. It includes a design that “evokes the comforts of a modern cabin,” the company said.

The Georgetown location includes a workshop where customers can personalize their leather bags and jackets, a lounge with charging stations and fitting rooms that feature images of Washington-area landscapes.

Roots opened three new stores in the Boston area in June. It has 117 stores in Canada and franchise stores in China and Taiwan.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.