Amazon rolls out Whole Foods Prime delivery in DC area

D.C. is one of four new cities with Prime Now delivery, an Amazon service offering delivery for almost everything in the Whole Foods store.

WASHINGTON — Whole Foods, which has had a grocery delivery partnership through Postmates, will now deliver directly through the Amazon Prime Now channel in the D.C. area.

The District is one of four new cities, plus additional New York neighborhoods added to the roster of Prime Now delivery areas, bringing the total to 28 cities.

Everything in the store is available for delivery, with the exception of hot food and salad bar items.

Amazon launched Whole Foods Prime Now delivery earlier this year and will add additional cities throughout 2018.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to delivery in as little as an hour through Prime Now, and we’re exited to bring the service to our customers…in greater Washington, D.C.,” said Whole Foods Executive Vice President of Operations Christina Minardi.

Whole Foods delivery through Prime Now is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods also offers customers grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes. Its ordering platform is also available on Amazon’s personal assistant Alexa.

In June, Amazon made Prime member discounts available to Whole Foods shoppers in the D.C. area who download the Whole Foods app and sign in with their Amazon account and scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout, or use their mobile phone number lined to their Prime account. Shoppers have to search out which particular items are discounted for Prime members on any given day.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year for $13.7 billion.

Amazon says it now has more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide. It recently raised the annual membership fee from $99 to $119.

