Accenture wins Library of Congress data center contract

WASHINGTON — Arlington, Virginia-based Accenture Federal Services has won a contract to build a new data center for the Library of Congress and the U.S. Copyright Office.

Under terms of the $27.3 million contract, Accenture Federal Services will migrate the Library’s current data center to new hosting environments, and enhance the security, reliability and performance of the Library’s data infrastructure.

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library.

It has more than 164 million items, including more than 38.6 million cataloged books and other print materials in 470 languages, more than 70 million manuscripts, the largest rare-book collection in North America and the world’s largest collection of legal materials, films, maps, sheet music and sound recording.

As part of the work, Accenture Federal Services will also evaluate the Library of Congress’ more than 250 applications to determine whether to move them to the new data center or eliminate them.

“We recognize this effort is pivotal in achieving the Library’s strategic goal of deploying state-of-the-industry technology to expand and speed digital access to its vast collection of books and media,” said Elaine Beeman, who leads Accenture Federal Services’ programs supporting federal civilian agencies.

Accenture Federal Service is one of the 10 largest government technology contractors in the Washington region, with more than 5,300 local employees. It is a subsidiary of Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture PLC.

