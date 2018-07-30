Sodexo has 20,000 jobs to fill as the school year approaches

The company is currently hosting job fairs on university campuses across the country, including at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Gaithersburg, Maryland-based food services company Sodexo says it will hire 20,000 new employees in the next 60 days as it gears up for the upcoming school year.

The jobs are front line and entry-level positions and are a mix of seasonal and permanent to part-time jobs.

“We are looking for individuals who are excited about hospitality and committed to delivering exceptional service on behalf of our clients,” said Gerri Mason Hall, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for North America.

“Our employees on the front line are integral to our business, as they are the face of our operations and often guests’ first experience with our company.”

Sodexo runs food service operations at more than 625 colleges and universities. The company also provides food and facilities management services to airports and sports stadiums.

While the fall job openings are entry-level, Sodexo says it promoted more than 500 hourly employers into manager positions in 2017.

