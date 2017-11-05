201.5
$5M in Bethesda tops Washington’s most expensive October 2017 home sales

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh November 6, 2017 2:25 pm 11/06/2017 02:25pm
WASHINGTON — The most expensive residential sale in the D.C. area in October was a 9,000-square-foot Colonial with a pool in Bethesda’s tony Edgemoor neighborhood, within walking distance to Bethesda Row.

The custom-built house comes with five bedrooms and six full baths, two of them for the master suite. The seller also got $250,000 less than the property was most recently listed for.

Four of the area’s 10 most expensive sales in October were in Montgomery County. Only two of the top 10 sold for list price or more.

Here are the 10 most expensive residential sales in the Washington region in October, courtesy of Bright MLS.

DC area’s most expensive home sold for $4.2M in September

McLean was the home of the most expensive home sold in September. A seven-bedroom, 11,000-square-foot home with pool, spa, theater and wine cellar, sold for $4.175 million. Check out the nine most-expensive homes sold last month.

Topics:
Business & Finance jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News most expensive homes Real Estate News
