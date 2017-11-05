$5M in Bethesda tops Washington’s most expensive October 2017 home sales

WASHINGTON — The most expensive residential sale in the D.C. area in October was a 9,000-square-foot Colonial with a pool in Bethesda’s tony Edgemoor neighborhood, within walking distance to Bethesda Row.

The custom-built house comes with five bedrooms and six full baths, two of them for the master suite. The seller also got $250,000 less than the property was most recently listed for.

Four of the area’s 10 most expensive sales in October were in Montgomery County. Only two of the top 10 sold for list price or more.

Here are the 10 most expensive residential sales in the Washington region in October, courtesy of Bright MLS.

9. $2,600,000

936 Dominion Reserve Drive

McLean, Va. This 2001 Colonial has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and a half-bath. (Bright MLS)

