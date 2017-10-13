201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » YogaWorks buys more DC-area studios

YogaWorks buys more DC-area studios

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 13, 2017 12:04 pm 10/13/2017 12:04pm
Share

Los Angeles-based yoga studio chain YogaWorks has acquired Pure Om's two studios in the D.C. area for an undisclosed sum, bringing the number of yoga studios owned by the L.A. based chain in the D.C. and Baltimore areas to 13.

WASHINGTON — Los Angeles-based yoga studio chain YogaWorks acquired Pure Om’s two studios in Fairfax, Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland, for an undisclosed sum.

YogaWorks, which raised $40 million in an initial public offering in August and trades under the ticker symbol YOGA, acquired D.C.-based Tranquil Space’s two yoga studios in the Washington area, one in Arlington and the original in Dupont Circle, which marked its 18th anniversary this year.

YogaWorks now operates 13 yoga studios in the Washington and Baltimore areas.

Pure Om opened in 2011 and was founded by Siri Om and Hargobind Khalsa, both lifelong students and practitioners of yoga.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pure Om students, teachers and staff to the YogaWorks family as we continue to grow our presence on the East Coast and expand our studio options in the Washington, D.C. metro area,” said Rosanna McCollough, chief executive officer of YogaWorks.

“The diversity of Pure Om’s classes will be a great addition to YogaWorks as we strive to offer a diverse range of classes to meet the needs of a variety of abilities and preferences.”

As with the D.C.-area Tranquil Space studios, Pure Om studios will be rebranded as YogaWorks studios in coming months.

YogaWorks now has 55 yoga studios in seven markets, including Los Angeles, Orange County, California, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore and Washington.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Health and Fitness News jeff clabaugh Latest News Living News Local News Pure Om yoga yoga studios YogaWorks
Recommended
Latest
Outrageous vanity plates
5 military dogs honored with K-9 Medal of Courage (Photos)
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 8-14
Today in history: Oct. 13
Most expensive homes sold in DC area in Sept.
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Harvest Moon
Las Vegas receives outpouring of support
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Gunman opens fire on Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note