YogaWorks buys more DC-area studios

Los Angeles-based yoga studio chain YogaWorks has acquired Pure Om's two studios in the D.C. area for an undisclosed sum, bringing the number of yoga studios owned by the L.A. based chain in the D.C. and Baltimore areas to 13.

Los Angeles-based yoga studio chain YogaWorks has acquired Pure Om’s two studios in Fairfax, Virginia and Bethesda, Maryland for an undisclosed sum. (Courtesy YogaWorks)

WASHINGTON — Los Angeles-based yoga studio chain YogaWorks acquired Pure Om’s two studios in Fairfax, Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland, for an undisclosed sum.

YogaWorks, which raised $40 million in an initial public offering in August and trades under the ticker symbol YOGA, acquired D.C.-based Tranquil Space’s two yoga studios in the Washington area, one in Arlington and the original in Dupont Circle, which marked its 18th anniversary this year.

YogaWorks now operates 13 yoga studios in the Washington and Baltimore areas.

Pure Om opened in 2011 and was founded by Siri Om and Hargobind Khalsa, both lifelong students and practitioners of yoga.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pure Om students, teachers and staff to the YogaWorks family as we continue to grow our presence on the East Coast and expand our studio options in the Washington, D.C. metro area,” said Rosanna McCollough, chief executive officer of YogaWorks.

“The diversity of Pure Om’s classes will be a great addition to YogaWorks as we strive to offer a diverse range of classes to meet the needs of a variety of abilities and preferences.”

As with the D.C.-area Tranquil Space studios, Pure Om studios will be rebranded as YogaWorks studios in coming months.

YogaWorks now has 55 yoga studios in seven markets, including Los Angeles, Orange County, California, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore and Washington.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.