Where efforts stand to remove massive wreckage from Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

Colonel Estee Pinchasin, the Baltimore District Commander for the Army Corps of Engineers, joined WTOP anchors Shawn Anderson and Anne Kramer to discuss the latest on the cleanup efforts.

It’s been two months now since a huge container ship slammed into Baltimore’s Key Bridge causing most of it to collapse into the water and killing six construction workers. Crews continue to remove giant pieces of the Maryland bridge from the bottom of the Patapsco River with hopes of reopening the channel to all commercial ships by mid-June.

A machine lifts a piece of the Baltimore Key Bridge wreckage that weighs more than 500 tons. (Courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) A machine lifts a piece of the Baltimore Key Bridge wreckage that weighs more than 500 tons. (Courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) Workers have been using specialized cranes to pull out pieces of the bridge that weigh about 500 tons a piece since last Friday.

Col. Estee Pinchasin, the Baltimore District Commander for the Army Corps of Engineers, gives an update

