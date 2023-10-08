Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
Man struck, killed while standing outside of crashed car in Baltimore Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 8, 2023, 3:21 PM

A man was killed by another driver during the early morning hours of Sunday when he was standing outside of his car that had crashed into a median in Baltimore County, Maryland State Police said.

In a news release, police said 37-year-old Bryan Joseph Lee of Catonsville had crashed his Honda Civic into a concrete median on the outer loop on I-695 just before Security Boulevard in Baltimore County. He had been standing outside of his car in the road when a Honda Accord struck both the Civic and Lee.

MSP said troopers responded to the crash shortly after 2:15 a.m. Lee was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police shut down I-695 until about 5 a.m. to investigate the crash.

Police said Shannetta Rene Thompson, 34, of Hillcrest Heights, was driving the car that struck Lee and remained on the scene of the crash.

Maryland State Police said the crash is still under investigation and Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office will determine whether charges should be filed.

