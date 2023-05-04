4 injured, 3 hospitalized in Baltimore steam pipe explosion

According to a Baltimore Gas and Electric spokesperson, an unmarked line its workers struck caused a water leak leading to the explosion.
Baltimore, Maryland, officials said four patients were injured in a steam pipe explosion Sunday evening.
The explosion happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pratt and Eutaw Streets after a Baltimore Gas and Electric crew struck an unmarked pipe in the area.
First responders with Baltimore Fire said the steam pipe explosion happened while DPW and the Office of Emergency Management were already dealing with a water main break.
According to a BGE spokesperson, the unmarked line its workers struck caused a water leak leading to the explosion.
“The leak caused the steam line to rupture north of the struck water main on Eutaw St. The steam system in the area is now off,” the spokesperson told WTOP in an email.
Baltimore Fire said four people were treated in the explosion, but only three were taken to the hospital. Mayor Brandon Scott said all those injured are expected to survive the blast.
The explosion did not impact electric and gas services in the area, and the steam system along Eutaw Street has been turned off.
