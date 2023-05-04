Live Radio
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 4 injured, 3 hospitalized…

4 injured, 3 hospitalized in Baltimore steam pipe explosion

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 14, 2023, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Around 6:30pm #BCFD responded to the 400 blk of W. Pratt St. for the report of a steam pipe explosion. (Courtesy Baltimore Fire via Twitter)
Courtesy Baltimore Fire via Twitter
Around 6:30pm #BCFD responded to the 400 blk of W. Pratt St. for the report of a steam pipe explosion. (Courtesy Baltimore Fire via Twitter)
Courtesy Baltimore Fire via Twitter
Around 6:30pm #BCFD responded to the 400 blk of W. Pratt St. for the report of a steam pipe explosion. (Courtesy Baltimore Fire via Twitter)
Courtesy Baltimore Fire via Twitter
Around 6:30pm #BCFD responded to the 400 blk of W. Pratt St. for the report of a steam pipe explosion. (Courtesy Baltimore Fire via Twitter)
Courtesy Baltimore Fire via Twitter
(1/4)

Baltimore, Maryland, officials said four patients were injured in a steam pipe explosion Sunday evening.

The explosion happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pratt and Eutaw Streets after a Baltimore Gas and Electric crew struck an unmarked pipe in the area.

First responders with Baltimore Fire said the steam pipe explosion happened while DPW and the Office of Emergency Management were already dealing with a water main break.

According to a BGE spokesperson, the unmarked line its workers struck caused a water leak leading to the explosion.

“The leak caused the steam line to rupture north of the struck water main on Eutaw St. The steam system in the area is now off,” the spokesperson told WTOP in an email.

Baltimore Fire said four people were treated in the explosion, but only three were taken to the hospital. Mayor Brandon Scott said all those injured are expected to survive the blast.

The explosion did not impact electric and gas services in the area, and the steam system along Eutaw Street has been turned off.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up