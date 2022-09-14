Prosecutors say ‘Serial’ conviction should be tossed

Prosecutors in Baltimore are asking a judge to throw out the conviction of a man found guilty as a teen of killing his girlfriend more than 20 years ago, whose case was the subject of the popular 2014 podcast "Serial."

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby filed a motion Wednesday seeking to vacate the conviction of Adnan Syed, now 41, for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, and requesting that Syed be released from prison on his own recognizance as prosecutors consider whether to retry the case.

The motion points to the findings of an ongoing investigation carried out by the Baltimore prosecutor’s office, which revealed the original prosecutors relied on potentially faulty cellphone data to place Syed near the Baltimore park where Lee’s body was discovered. They also found that evidence regarding two alternative suspects was improperly withheld from defense attorneys.

In a statement, Mosby said it “would be unjust” to keep Syed behind bars when her office does not have confidence in the results of the first trial and as they continue to investigate the case.

Syed was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in the killing.

The motion does not mean that prosecutors believe Syed is innocent, but that they now “lack confidence in the integrity of the conviction” and therefore are requesting a new trial, according to a statement from Mosby’s office.

“Since the inception of my administration, my prosecutors have been sworn to not only aggressively advocate on behalf of the victims of crime, but in the pursuit of justice — when the evidence exists — to correct the wrongs of the past where doubt is evident,” Mosby said in a statement. “For that reason, after a nearly year-long investigation reviewing the facts of this case, Syed deserves a new trial where he is adequately represented and the latest evidence can be presented.”

Mosby said her office has spoken with Lee’s family and “fully understand that the person responsible for this heinous crime must be held accountable.”

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender and the University of Baltimore’s Innocence Project represent Syed. They originally brought the case to the attention of the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Sentencing Review Unit for a possible change in his sentencing following the passage of a law dealing with juvenile sentences. It was during that review that additional evidence surfaced leading to a deeper review.

“Given the stunning lack of reliable evidence implicating Mr. Syed, coupled with increasing evidence pointing to other suspects, this unjust conviction cannot stand,” said Erica Suter, the director of the Innocence Project, in a statement. “Mr. Syed is grateful that this information has finally seen the light of day and looks forward to his day in court.”

Syed’s case was highlighted in the 2014 podcast “Serial,” which is crediting with reigniting interest in the case and leading to an explosion in true-crime podcasts.