Baltimore high school student fatally shot during dismissal

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Baltimore student was shot and killed in a confrontation with a student from another high school during dismissal.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says students were leaving Mergenthaler Vocational Technical (Mervo) High School on Friday afternoon, when one was approached in the yard by a student from another school.

He says their interaction became heated and the student from the other school pulled out a gun and fired at the Mervo student.

The shooter fled but Harrison says a suspect was caught by school police officers and a gun was found nearby.

He said the student who was shot was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

