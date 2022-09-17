LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
17-year-old charged in shooting high school student

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 11:16 AM

BALTIMORE — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore high school student.

The suspect was not named by police Saturday evening.

The shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School student happened Friday after class let out. Police identified the victim as Jeremiah Brogden.

The Baltimore Sun reports that he was given CPR on the scene by Baltimore school police officers and transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

School police caught the suspect and said they recovered a handgun. Officials said Friday the suspect was a student from another Baltimore City school.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

