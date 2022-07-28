WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Ex-Baltimore police officer sentenced for planting gun

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 2:19 PM

A former Baltimore police detective was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday, three months after he was found guilty of multiple federal crimes, including providing a gun that he knew would be planted on a suspect.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore says Robert Hankard, who was found guilty of corruption and conspiracy charges on April 11, was also given three years of supervised release.

The prosecution of Hankard was part of the fallout from the rogue Gun Trace Task Force, which was supposed to take illegal guns off the streets, but instead members robbed drug dealers, planted drugs and guns on innocent people and assaulted seemingly random civilians.

