Baltimore officer charged in drug conspiracy, distribution scheme

A Baltimore, Maryland, police officer has been charged in connection to the sale of cocaine, oxycodone, a ghost gun, ammo and "sensitive law enforcement information" in exchange for narcotics, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.

Steven Umberto Angelini, 41, was arrested Wednesday after federal charges were filed. He was suspended without pay and has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Angelini has been a member of the department since May of 2006. He was assigned to the Administrative Duties Division in 2022.

The criminal complaint states that Angelini conspired with Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club members, including a co-conspirator — the club’s president in Maryland — to possess and distribute cocaine and oxycodone. On Jan. 6, the affidavit states that he contacted the club president, offering to sell oxycodone pills.

“During the exchange,” court documents said, “Angelini mentioned that he was trying to get cocaine and stated that his former supplier, a drug dealer working for Co-Conspirator 1, had been murdered.”

The two eventually agreed that Angelini would receive $100 and cocaine in exchange for oxycodone.

The Baltimore officer also allegedly offered information on his supplier’s homicide for narcotics, eventually sending the club president law enforcement information regarding the death of his dealer. The affidavit claims that the information never made it to his co-conspirator.

On April 8, court documents said that Angelini attempted to sell a ghost gun and ammo, including more lethal “hollow point” ammunition, in exchange for more cash and narcotics. The affidavit said Angelini gave the firearm to another person and received cash and drugs later that day.

By April 26, court documents allege that Angelini offered to purchase cocaine while at a gun shop, eventually purchasing ammo and firearm accessories for the club president in exchange for the drug. The affidavit said Angelini purchased a magazine that was for the ghost gun he sold to the co-conspirator, along with more hollow point ammo, exchanging it for cocaine.

The statement said that, on May 4, Angelini called the club president to offer oxycodone obtained through a prescription at a Rosedale, Maryland, pain clinic. Angelini received cocaine and cash for the oxycodone.

Angelini faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the crime and drug distribution, along with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to life for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.