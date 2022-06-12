RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine's leader says troops keep defying predictions | Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore County schools superintendent…

Baltimore County schools superintendent defends record

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 1:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams is defending his record after five members of the County Council called for a search to replace him.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Williams sent a letter to the council Saturday covering how he has handled a variety of issues, including school safety, a bus driver shortage and staff morale.

The letter was in response to a call by five of the council’s seven members for the school board to conduct a superintendent search before they consider renewing Williams’ contract.

The council members wrote last week that there is “no accountability” for the school system’s performance.

In a statement to the news media Saturday, Williams said the council’s letter contained numerous inaccuracies.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up