Baltimore County schools superintendent defends record

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams is defending his record after five members of the County Council called for a search to replace him.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Williams sent a letter to the council Saturday covering how he has handled a variety of issues, including school safety, a bus driver shortage and staff morale.

The letter was in response to a call by five of the council’s seven members for the school board to conduct a superintendent search before they consider renewing Williams’ contract.

The council members wrote last week that there is “no accountability” for the school system’s performance.

In a statement to the news media Saturday, Williams said the council’s letter contained numerous inaccuracies.

