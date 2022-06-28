FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore council passes police…

Baltimore council passes police accountability board bill

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 12:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s City Council has passed a bill creating a police accountability board. News outlets report that the bill passed with several amendments. The amendments include allowing former officers to serve on the board and giving the police department two weeks to refer complaints instead of three days. A law passed by the General Assembly last year requires each Maryland jurisdiction in Maryland to have a police accountability board by Friday, July 1. The bill now goes to the desk of Mayor Brandon Scott, who is expected to sign it.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

GSA considers how to interconnect systems for new buildings

DoD, Air Force pair with HBCUs for new research consortium

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Navy tech team says identity services underpin move to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up