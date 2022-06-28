Baltimore council passes police accountability board bill

Baltimore’s City Council has passed a bill creating a police accountability board.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s City Council has passed a bill creating a police accountability board. News outlets report that the bill passed with several amendments. The amendments include allowing former officers to serve on the board and giving the police department two weeks to refer complaints instead of three days. A law passed by the General Assembly last year requires each Maryland jurisdiction in Maryland to have a police accountability board by Friday, July 1. The bill now goes to the desk of Mayor Brandon Scott, who is expected to sign it.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.