Reward offered in Baltimore shooting that killed pregnant woman

BALTIMORE — A $16,000 reward is being offered for information on the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Baltimore that killed a pregnant woman and her fiance. WBAL-TV reports that police announced an $8,000 reward Sunday afternoon. Gov. Larry Hogan later announced the state is matching the reward through the Re-Fund the Police Initiative. Yahmell Montague and Angel Morgan Heather Smith were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore as they sat in a car. They were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where they died. Police said Smith gave birth to her child and died a short time later.

