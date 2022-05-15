RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Reward offered in Baltimore shooting that killed pregnant woman

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 7:18 PM

BALTIMORE — A $16,000 reward is being offered for information on the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Baltimore that killed a pregnant woman and her fiance. WBAL-TV reports that police announced an $8,000 reward Sunday afternoon. Gov. Larry Hogan later announced the state is matching the reward through the Re-Fund the Police Initiative. Yahmell Montague and Angel Morgan Heather Smith were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore as they sat in a car. They were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where they died. Police said Smith gave birth to her child and died a short time later.

