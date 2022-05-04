Baltimore man, woman plead guilty in bus driver’s death

A Baltimore man and woman have pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a bus driver in 2020.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man and woman have pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a bus driver in 2020.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Cameron Silcott pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and a firearms offense in the fatal shooting of Maryland Transit Administration bus driver Marcus Parks.

Nichelle Greene pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder, acknowledging that she participated in the robbery that led to Parks’ killing.

Circuit Judge Lynn Stewart Mays is expected to sentence Silcott to life in prison later this week.

The judge tentatively agreed to adhere to the punishment proposed by the prosecutor and defense attorney for Greene: life with all but 40 years suspended.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.