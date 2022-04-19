RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
Koons Kia to return $1M to consumers in settlement with Md. AG Frosh

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 3:16 PM

The owners of Koons Kia, in Owings Mills, will return an estimated $1 million to consumers in a settlement with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh over allegations of hidden fees.

In addition to hidden fees, Koons Kia also collected fees (known as “freight charges”) for shipping their vehicles from consumers, although the shipping cost was already included in the advertised price of the vehicle, Frosh said in a news release.

They’ll pay Frosh’s Consumer Protection Division $100,000 for costs incurred during the investigation as well.

The settlement requires the dealership to stop charging car buyers fees, other than taxes or title fees, that were not included in the advertised price for a vehicle, as well as freight charges.

“Car dealers must honor the price they advertise for their vehicles,” Frosh said in a statement. “I am glad that Maryland consumers will receive refunds for the fees that they paid above the advertised price.”

If you’re owed a refund, you don’t need to do anything. The Consumer Protection Division will contact you directly.

