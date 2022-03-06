Man killed in fire in two-story Northwest Baltimore home

Officials say a man has been killed after a fire at a home in Northwest Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said firefighters responded to the 2900 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Lucille Park shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Adams says when firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

Firefighters located a man in a second-floor bathroom and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man identity has not been released.

