OLYMPICS NEWS: What to watch tonight | Tuesday's gold medal roundup | US men's hockey quarterfinal preview | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Congress holds field hearing…

Congress holds field hearing in Baltimore over mail service

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A congressional committee is coming to Baltimore to examine the city’s poor mail service.

A subcommittee chaired by Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly is planning a field hearing late Monday morning in Baltimore.

The committee said it wants to better understand the reasons for the chronic poor performance of the U.S. Postal Service throughout the region.

It’s also hoping to identify possible solutions.

According to the committee, Baltimore residents experience some of the worst mail service in the country.

Regular first-class mail was late more than a third of the time in the final fiscal quarter of 2021.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up