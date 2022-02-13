Congress holds field hearing in Baltimore over mail service

A congressional committee is coming to Baltimore to examine the city’s poor mail service.

A subcommittee chaired by Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly is planning a field hearing late Monday morning in Baltimore.

The committee said it wants to better understand the reasons for the chronic poor performance of the U.S. Postal Service throughout the region.

It’s also hoping to identify possible solutions.

According to the committee, Baltimore residents experience some of the worst mail service in the country.

Regular first-class mail was late more than a third of the time in the final fiscal quarter of 2021.

