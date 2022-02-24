Baltimore to lift mask mandate March 1

Baltimore is lifting its mask mandate next week. News outlets report that Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday that masks would no longer be required in indoor spaces effective March 1.

The city’s seven-day average case rate was about 58 per 100,000 residents in August when the mandate was imposed and dropped to about 18 cases per 100,000 as of Thursday.

The city’s school system has its own mandate that must be lifted in coordination with the state.

The mayor says he would have to talk with the council president and comptroller before making any public announcements about reopening City Hall.

