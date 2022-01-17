CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Mosby’s attorney claims politics are behind federal indictment

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

January 17, 2022, 4:21 PM

The attorney for Baltimore’s top prosecutor says all four charges in a federal indictment against her are false.

And on Monday, community members joined Marilyn Mosby’s attorney to rally support for the prosecutor, who they say is being unfairly targeted.

Flanked by supporters, attorney A. Scott Bolden began his statement by chanting with the group, “I stand with Marilyn Mosby.”

At a Baltimore news conference, he echoed the sentiments of those who spoke before him — that the motivations behind the indictment are politically motivated.

“We want a quick trial. We were ready to go. The quickest is 70 days, right? The election is five months away … We push them for trial in 70 days, right? Because we don’t want this to affect the political outcome of this race,” Bolden said, referring to Mosby’s re-election campaign.

A federal grand jury indicted the Baltimore state’s attorney on four counts, including perjury and making false statements. Prosecutors allege she withdrew over $40,000 from her city retirement account early by claiming pandemic-related hardship when she didn’t meet the qualifications.

“I’m telling you she’s not only innocent, but we have professionals who she consulted with as she qualifies under the statute, and I’ll leave it at that,” Bolden said.

Prosecutors also claim Mosby lied on mortgage documents when buying two properties in Florida in 2020 and in 2021.

“Even those that may have questions, we want you to stand with us, support us, because, in the end, she is innocent until proven guilty,” Bolden said.

Mosby was not on hand for the news conference.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

