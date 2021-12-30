CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Explosion at coal terminal shakes Baltimore on Thursday

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 30, 2021, 5:18 PM

Officials confirm there were no injuries from an explosion Thursday morning at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland.

Smoke was seen over the city of Baltimore after Thursday morning’s explosion. (Photo BALTIMORE FIREFIGHTERS IAFF LOCAL 734 via AP)

CSX spokesperson Cindy Schild said the blast, which could be heard from miles away, happened just after 11:30 a.m. All employees are accounted for and no injuries have been reported, she added.

Baltimore City fire officials told WBAL that “contractors at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal were moving coal on a conveyor belt in a tunnel when a buildup of coal dust was ignited, causing an explosion.”

Fire officials also said no fire broke out after the explosion, but there was extensive damage to equipment at the facility.

Baltimore explosion
Damage from the explosion is seen on the coal transfer tower of the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal. (Photo Associated Press)

Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said no contractors were present in the tunnels when the explosion took place.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, Schild said.

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

