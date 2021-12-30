Explosion at coal terminal shakes Baltimore on Thursday

Officials confirm there were no injuries from an explosion Thursday morning at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland.

CSX spokesperson Cindy Schild said the blast, which could be heard from miles away, happened just after 11:30 a.m. All employees are accounted for and no injuries have been reported, she added.

Baltimore City fire officials told WBAL that “contractors at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal were moving coal on a conveyor belt in a tunnel when a buildup of coal dust was ignited, causing an explosion.”

Fire officials also said no fire broke out after the explosion, but there was extensive damage to equipment at the facility.

Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said no contractors were present in the tunnels when the explosion took place.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, Schild said.

