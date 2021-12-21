CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore's National Aquarium rescues…

Baltimore’s National Aquarium rescues 30 cold-stunned sea turtles

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The National Aquarium, in Baltimore, Maryland, rescued 30 cold-stunned sea turtles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in November.

The turtles were stabilized at the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center and were then transferred to Baltimore, according to a news release.

Twenty-six Kemp’s ridely and four green sea turtles were examined in Baltimore after suffering symptoms from cold stunning: pneumonia, dehydration, emaciation, shell and skin lesions, eye lesions and blood infections, the news release said.

The aquarium’s Animal Health and Rescue teams said they will monitor the turtles, with the end goal being to return the animals to the wild.

Every year, the aquarium picks a theme for naming the turtle patients — this year, the names are all musical instruments. The green sea turtles are on the horn and brass sections: Tuba, Trombone, Trumpet and Cornet. The Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were named Triangle, Maraca, Kazoo and Viola.

Since 1991, the aquarium’s rescue team has rehabilitated and released 332 animals, including 270 endangered sea turtles. The aquarium rescues stranded marine mammals and sea turtles up to 3,190 miles of Maryland’s coast year round.

Anyone who finds a marine mammal or sea turtle in distress can call the National Aquarium’s Stranding 24/7 Hotline is 410-576-3880.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up