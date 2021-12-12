CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Omicron cases discover in DC | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | COVID case spike sends Md. private school online | Infection rates in DC region
Baltimore police chief: 3-year-old shot is going to be OK

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 6:36 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police chief says a 3-year-old girl who was wounded by a discharged firearm is going to be OK.

Police say officers responding Saturday afternoon to a shooting report found the girl inside a home with a graze wound.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the child was taken to the hospital and was in good condition.

He says detectives were investigating and aimed to hold responsible whoever had the gun in the home and discharged the weapon.

Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott spoke out about the shooting during a news conference on violence in the city this weekend.

