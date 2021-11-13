CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police involved in…

Baltimore police involved in fatal shooting

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 7:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Investigators from the office of the Attorney General of Maryland have been called to the scene of a fatal shooting involving police officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting appeared to have happened in a barber shop Saturday in the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for the office of the Attorney General of Maryland, confirmed that at least one fatality occurred.

Coombs said investigators from her office were on their way to the scene.

A new law that took effect Oct. 1 requires Maryland’s top law enforcement agency to become involved any time officers are involved in a civilian death. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up