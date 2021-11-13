Baltimore police involved in fatal shooting

Investigators from the office of the Attorney General of Maryland have been called to the scene of a fatal shooting involving police officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting appeared to have happened in a barber shop Saturday in the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for the office of the Attorney General of Maryland, confirmed that at least one fatality occurred.

Coombs said investigators from her office were on their way to the scene.

A new law that took effect Oct. 1 requires Maryland’s top law enforcement agency to become involved any time officers are involved in a civilian death. No further details were immediately available.

