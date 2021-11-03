3 weekend homicides investigated in Baltimore

Three weekend homicides have been reported in Baltimore, adding to a recent string of violence within Maryland’s largest city.

Police said officers found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds on the city’s west side late Saturday afternoon. He later died at the hospital.

Officers roughly two hours later investigated a reported shooting in northeast Baltimore and found a 60-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. And police said in southwest Baltimore another male discovered in Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds died.

The Baltimore Sun reports seven people had been shot in separate incidents across Baltimore on Friday, two of them fatally.

