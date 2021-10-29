Baltimore, police union reach agreement on contract

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s police union members have voted to accept a new three-year contract that would raise new officers’ pay…

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s police union members have voted to accept a new three-year contract that would raise new officers’ pay to boost recruitment. The Baltimore Sun reports that starting salaries would increase from $55,000 to $60,000 a year under this contract, making Baltimore the state’s highest paying major law enforcement agency. After Wednesday’s vote, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Mike Mancuso told officers in a letter that the city hopes the higher pay attracts more recruits, but he stressed that the city has to do more to retain officers. The contract will be submitted to the Board of Estimates for approval.

