Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore, police union reach…

Baltimore, police union reach agreement on contract

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s police union members have voted to accept a new three-year contract that would raise new officers’ pay to boost recruitment. The Baltimore Sun reports that starting salaries would increase from $55,000 to $60,000 a year under this contract, making Baltimore the state’s highest paying major law enforcement agency. After Wednesday’s vote, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Mike Mancuso told officers in a letter that the city hopes the higher pay attracts more recruits, but he stressed that the city has to do more to retain officers. The contract will be submitted to the Board of Estimates for approval.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore, MD News | Latest News | Maryland News

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up