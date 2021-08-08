2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Multiple Baltimore shootings leave 1 dead, teen wounded

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 4:07 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — One person has died while three others were wounded in several shootings in Maryland’s largest city during a weekend set aside annually to attempt to discourage violence.

One of those wounded was a 15-year-old boy. Police officers found a dead man Sunday morning in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood. Officers say nearby residents heard several gunshots Saturday night.

The Baltimore Sun reported the death marked the first killing during a “Ceasefire” weekend in Baltimore.  Activists and police ask residents to avoid violence during four specified weekends annually.

Police also reported that two other men were walk-in shooting victims who came to the hospital for treatment.

