In Baltimore, panhandler killed by hit-and-run driver

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 5:28 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a panhandler.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that the man was struck on a city roadway shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police told the newspaper that the man was panhandling in the middle of Mulberry Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

The motorist then sped off. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not disclosed.

