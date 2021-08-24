Baltimore Co. police officer convicted of rape, assault

Baltimore County prosecutors say a county police officer has been convicted of raping one woman and assaulting another.

Anthony Westerman was found guilty of rape and assault on Friday. News outlets report that prosecutors said he offered to get a woman an Uber from a bar in 2017, but instead took her to his house and raped her.

He was also convicted of second-degree assault in a 2019 incident.

Police say Westerman is suspended without pay. Westerman’s attorney Brian Thompson says there were “procedural and evidentiary irregularities” and he intends to file a motion for a new trial and appeal.

Westerman is being held on home detention until sentencing in November.

