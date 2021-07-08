Report: Baltimore police take overtime work during vacation

A report from Baltimore's inspector general says the city's police officers have a practice of picking up overtime shifts while on paid vacation to make double the money.

BALTIMORE — A report from Baltimore’s inspector general says the city’s police officers have a practice of picking up overtime shifts while on paid vacation to make double the money.

The Baltimore Sun reports investigators wrote that routine money from a paid vacation day plus overtime money for working a shift while off is allowed under the police union contract.

The investigators said that while the practice is permitted, it may be perceived as wasteful.

Baltimore Police Commission Michael Harrison says the department will work with the union to take up the policy allowing for double pay on vacation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.