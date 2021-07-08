Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Report: Baltimore police take overtime work during vacation

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 8:18 AM

BALTIMORE — A report from Baltimore’s inspector general says the city’s police officers have a practice of picking up overtime shifts while on paid vacation to make double the money.

The Baltimore Sun reports investigators wrote that routine money from a paid vacation day plus overtime money for working a shift while off is allowed under the police union contract.

The investigators said that while the practice is permitted, it may be perceived as wasteful.

Baltimore Police Commission Michael Harrison says the department will work with the union to take up the policy allowing for double pay on vacation.

