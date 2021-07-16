Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Police: 6-year-old hit, dragged by car

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 10:26 AM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say a 6-year-old girl was critically injured when she was hit by a car and dragged underneath it.

News outlets report that officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in West Baltimore found a 6-year-old girl stuck underneath a car.

The girl was hit and dragged by the car after witnesses told police she walked between two parked cars and into the street. Police say the driver tried to stop, but wasn’t able to.

After the child was extracted from underneath the car, police say she was taken to a hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. Police are investigating the incident as an accident.

