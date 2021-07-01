Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Body found floating in Baltimore stream

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 9:03 AM

BALTIMORE — Police say the body of an unidentified man was found floating in a Baltimore stream.

News outlets report that police received a call Wednesday afternoon from a passenger on a MARC train reporting seeing a body floating in Gwynns Falls in southwest Baltimore.

Police and members of the Baltimore City Fire Department responded and found the body in the water off Brunswick Street.

So far, police say it isn’t possible to say how the man ended up in the stream and the cause of his death is unknown. Police also do not know if foul play was involved.

