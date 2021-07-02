2 killed, 5 wounded in separate Baltimore shootings Monday

News outlets report that the injured include a 16-year-old boy. A police lieutenant on routine patrol found the teen just before noon suffering from gunshot wounds to the arms and legs.

BALTIMORE — Police say at least two people were killed and five more wounded in separate shootings in Baltimore on Monday.

He was taken to a hospital, where police say he is expected to survive.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot dead early Monday in East Baltimore.

The other fatal shooting happened Monday afternoon, also in East Baltimore, when two men were shot.

Police say one was pronounced dead at the scene and the second walked into an area hospital and was taken into surgery.

