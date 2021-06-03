CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Indictment links gang to dozens of Baltimore shootings

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 1:53 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors are announcing the indictment of 15 alleged members and associates of a Baltimore gang in connection with 18 killings, 27 attempted killings, witness intimidation and running street-level drug distribution “shops.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Jon Lenzner said at a news conference Thursday that the racketeering indictments detail how the Triple-C Gang’s “enterprise relied on extreme violence.”

Triple-C stands for “Cruddy Conniving Crutballs.”

The gang’s shops in east and northeast Baltimore sold heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances, prosecutors said.

The alleged members and associates were involved in witness intimidation, shootings and killings of rival gang members.

