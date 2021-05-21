MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Man charged in activist’s death after gun linked to crime

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 10:14 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have charged a man in the killing of well-known anti-violence activist Dante Barksdale after charging documents state that a gun found during his arrest in Anne Arundel County was linked to the crime.

Police say the Warrant Task Force and U.S. Marshals arrested 28-year-old Garrick Powell Jr. at a home in Baltimore on Thursday.

Online court records show Powell was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses and is being held without bond. No attorney is listed for Powell in those records.

The Baltimore Sun reports that charging documents state that the gun Powell was arrested with in the county was linked to the Barksdale shooting in January.

