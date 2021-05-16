Baltimore police: Officers kill man threatening woman

Baltimore's top police official says officers fatally shot a man who was holding a woman at knifepoint and threatening to stab her.

TV station WBAL reports officers were called to a residence around 10:40 Sunday morning for a report of a family disturbance.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says there’s body camera footage of the incident.

Harrison says the officers tried to use de-escalation techniques but shot the man after he grabbed the victim by her hair and motioned as if he was going to stab her with a large knife in his hands.

The woman was not hurt.

