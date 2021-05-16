CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police: Officers kill…

Baltimore police: Officers kill man threatening woman

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 1:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s top police official says officers fatally shot a man who was holding a woman at knifepoint and threatening to stab her.

TV station WBAL reports officers were called to a residence around 10:40 Sunday morning for a report of a family disturbance.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says there’s body camera footage of the incident.

Harrison says the officers tried to use de-escalation techniques but shot the man after he grabbed the victim by her hair and motioned as if he was going to stab her with a large knife in his hands.

The woman was not hurt.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

NARA calls in DoD to help resolve its backlog of veteran records requests

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Centers of Excellence help DHS combat bio threats, domestic terrorism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up