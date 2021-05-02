CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
2 pedestrians killed in Maryland; off-duty officer charged

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 6:07 PM

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in Maryland has been arrested on drunken driving charges after authorities say his motorcycle struck two pedestrians who died.

Baltimore County Police say the pedestrians were struck after 2 a.m. Sunday in Dundalk.

The first pedestrian, 34-year-old Joshua Day of Edgemere, was struck by a Subaru as he tried to cross North Point Boulevard.

The second pedestrian, 21-year-old Berlynn Matthews of Middle River, got out of her car to help Day.

It was then that police say off-duty officer William Collazo-Brown struck both Day and Matthews with his Kawasaki motorcycle. Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Collazo-Brown has been a  Baltimore County police officer since 2019. He has been suspended.

