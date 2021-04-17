CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Private school students walk out in support of Black teacher

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 1:01 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nearly 100 Baltimore private school students and teachers walked out of class Friday to show support for a Black teacher who resigned after posting a video describing her interaction with a white student.

Adrienne Knight, a middle school drama teacher at Bryn Mawr School, resigned earlier this year.

The resignation came after Knight posted a YouTube video exploring the racial implications of her conversation with a student who refused to clean up a mess she made and instead told Knight to “fetch” her some cleaning materials.

The school declined to address Knight’s resignation but said it supports its students for speaking up.

