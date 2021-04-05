Preakness 146 to accommodate limited crowd of 10,000 spectators

The Preakness Stakes will return to their typical schedule this May — albeit with fewer people in attendance than usual.

The Maryland Jockey Club and its parent company, 1/ST, announced plans to welcome 10,000 spectators to the 146th Preakness, a limited attendance made in consultation with local and state health officials.

The race is the second jewel of the Triple Crown, held after the Kentucky Derby and before the Belmont Stakes.

Tickets are on sale 5 for Preakness Day and Black-Eyed Susan Day on the Preakness’ official website, by emailing tix@preakness.com or by calling the Preakness box office toll-free at 1-877-206-8042 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Individual tickets range from $150 to $500.

“While fan attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols, the excitement of the Preakness is not limited,” Belinda Stronach, 1/ST CEO and president, said in a statement.

“The 1/ST team has worked tirelessly and in cooperation with Baltimore City and the State of Maryland to thoughtfully and safely prepare for an exciting and memorable day of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing and entertainment.”

In keeping with social distance guidelines, seating arrangements and viewing locations have been altered. Would-be visitors carrying a ticket over from last year’s Preakness — held in the fall without spectators following a lengthy delay — can relocate to the nearest equivalent seating area for this year’s event.

As part of what it calls a “reimagined” entertainment experience, 1/ST will offer visitors a number of accommodations designed with staff and guest safety in mind, including indoor dining in the Grandstand and outdoor viewing from the Turn Suites and Turfside Terrace.

A socially-distant music component called Preakness LIVE will take the place of the annual InFieldFest music festival, which will be livestreamed and run concurrently with the televised broadcast. More information on tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

Preakness weekend opens with Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, May 14 and will be broadcast on NBC Sports.

“I want to thank 1/ST and the Maryland Jockey Club for working to ensure that all the proper safety and public health protocols will be in place for Preakness 146,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Having fans back at Pimlico is another sign we are on the road back to normal, and I look forward to once again presenting the Woodlawn Vase.”