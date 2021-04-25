Kamala Harris to visit Baltimore to mark 100 days in office

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Baltimore this week, 100 days after she and President Joe Biden were sworn into office.

BALTIMORE — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Baltimore this week, 100 days after she and President Joe Biden were sworn into office.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Harris will visit the city Thursday. She’s expected to discuss the administration’s progress since Jan. 20.

Harris based her campaign headquarters in Baltimore when she was a presidential candidate. White House officials declined to comment to The Sun on where she planned to go in Baltimore or why she chose to visit the city on a milestone day.

Harris ended her presidential bid in December 2019 but was picked to be Biden’s running mate, becoming the first female vice president and woman of color to be vice president.

