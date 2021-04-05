Baltimore solicitor won’t say if city agencies got subpoenas

The city solicitor of Baltimore has declined to tell The Baltimore Sun whether any city agencies have received a subpoena in the criminal tax investigation of Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

BALTIMORE — The city solicitor of Baltimore has declined to tell The Baltimore Sun whether any city agencies have received a subpoena in the criminal tax investigation of Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The Sun also reported Monday that the city solicitor’s office has declined the newspaper’s requests for any such subpoena documents under public records laws.

A federal investigation is underway into the finances of Baltimore’s top prosecutor and her husband.

A grand jury subpoena has sought business records, including tax returns and bank statements and other financial documents.

City Solicitor Jim Shea had told The Sun that he has reviewed the law and determined that he should keep such matters confidential.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.