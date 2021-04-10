CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Baltimore financier pleads guilty to prostitution charge

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 5:14 PM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore financier accused of spending at least $90,000 for sex with women, including some of whom he supplied with drugs, has pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge.

Federal prosecutors say 64-year-old Charles “Chuck” Nabit faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to transporting a person to engage in prostitution.

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III is scheduled to sentence him on June 24.

A court filing that accompanied his plea agreement says Nabit regularly transported victims to and from his Baltimore office for sex and recorded sex acts with a camera despite women’s objections to being filmed.

