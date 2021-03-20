Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating the killings of three people in separate shootings within a span of about two hours. Police found a woman shot dead inside a car in East Baltimore around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating the killings of three people in separate shootings within a span of about two hours. Police found a woman shot dead inside a car in East Baltimore around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

A 31-year-old man was found fatally wounded about two hours later in West Baltimore. Police responding to another shooting one minute later in the Northwest District found another man fatally wounded.

Authorities say the incidents do not appear to be related.

The shootings add to this year’s homicide total of 53 reported as of March 13, compared to 55 for the same period last year.

