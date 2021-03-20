CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 1:26 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating the killings of three people in separate shootings within a span of about two hours. Police found a woman shot dead inside a car in East Baltimore  around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

A 31-year-old man was found fatally wounded about two hours later in West Baltimore. Police responding to another shooting one minute later in the Northwest District found another man fatally wounded.

Authorities say the incidents do not appear to be related.

The shootings add to this year’s homicide total of 53 reported as of March 13, compared to 55 for the same period last year.

