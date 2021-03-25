CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland businessman offers to buy Tribune newspaper company

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 8:27 AM

BALTIMORE — A Maryland businessman has offered to buy the Tribune Publishing media company that owns The Baltimore Sun, the Chicago Tribune and other newspapers.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that hotel executive Stewart Bainum Jr. has offered $650 million for the company.

But the Chicago-based newspaper company’s board has already endorsed a $630 million offer from another bidder, New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

The board, however, gave Bainum the green light to pursue financing for his bid.

Bainum has already said that he wants to buy The Sun and turn it into a nonprofit.

He is the chairman of Maryland-based Choice Hotels International.

