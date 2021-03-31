Man sues Baltimore and BGE over August home gas explosion

A man who was seriously injured in a natural gas explosion in Baltimore has filed a lawsuit against Baltimore Gas & Electric as well as the city.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the man claims both are responsible for the August explosion that badly burned him and buried him in his basement home.

Attorneys for Terry James claim that BGE knew its gas lines were unsafe and had failed to respond to a meter showing high rates of gas. BGE spokesman Aaron Koos said the company does not comment on the merits of pending litigation.

But he added that BGE’s equipment “was inspected, tested, and found to be operating safely and was not the cause of the tragic natural gas explosion.”

