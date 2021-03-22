Baltimore’s top prosecutor spent $1M on two Florida homes

The revelation comes as the finances of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby are under scrutiny during a criminal investigation.

BALTIMORE — Records show that Baltimore’s top prosecutor has spent more than $1 million to buy two homes in Florida.

The revelation comes at a time when her and her husband’s finances are under scrutiny during a criminal investigation. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is married to City Council President Nick Mosby.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that a federal grand jury is looking into her campaign, their businesses and their tax returns. Mosby had closed on a Florida condo days before her campaign said it was exploring setting up a legal defense fund.

An attorney for the couple told the Sun that the condo purchase was “a nothing story” and that the federal investigation was a witch hunt.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.