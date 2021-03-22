CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore's top prosecutor spent…

Baltimore’s top prosecutor spent $1M on two Florida homes

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 10:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Records show that Baltimore’s top prosecutor has spent more than $1 million to buy two homes in Florida.

The revelation comes at a time when her and her husband’s finances are under scrutiny during a criminal investigation. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is married to City Council President Nick Mosby.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that a federal grand jury is looking into her campaign, their businesses and their tax returns. Mosby had closed on a Florida condo days before her campaign said it was exploring setting up a legal defense fund.

An attorney for the couple told the Sun that the condo purchase was “a nothing story” and that the federal investigation was a witch hunt.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore, MD News | Local News | Maryland News

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up